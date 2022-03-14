A motivated 22-year-old woman bought her first apartment in London and is buzzing with excitement and pride

Derin Adetosoye took to social media to share the moment as well as some pictures and a video tour of her new home

Peeps were impressed by the young woman’s notable milestone and flooded the comment section with messages

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Buying an apartment is a big deal, and a beautiful 22-year-old woman wanted to share her moment with the world.

Social media user @derinadetosoye showed off her gorgeous new apartment in London, beaming with pride. Image: Instagram / @derinadetosoye

Source: Instagram

Derin Adetosoye is a presenter and content creator who lives in London, United Kingdom, and is making waves. There is no stopping this young boss babe!

Taking to her Twitter page, @derinadetosoye shared a few snaps of herself standing in her stunning new apartment, a surreal moment for her that she could not quite put into words.

Babes, congratulations, this is huge!

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“Soooo... this happened... just bought my first apartment in London at 22 years old - eeeeek!!”

Derin took things one step further though and made a whole entire YouTube tour of her new baby. Yes, this is the kind of self-hype we all need to partake in!

Social media users help the young woman celebrate her notable achievement

People flocked to the comment section to help Derin celebrate. They showered her with messages of congratulations and let her know what an inspiration she is.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@BKArsenal14 said:

“Big moves. That’s incredible. Congratulations.”

@ibroto2 said:

“May we get our own at the appointed time. Amen. Guys, getting a house is an achievement, but remember that we all have our timelines. Don't beat yourself or be jealous over hers.”

@k_marimar20 said:

@Ollawaski said:

Stunner buys house to celebrate 27th birthday, SA goes berserk: "incredible!"

In related news, Briefly News reported that a focused woman about her business is the toast of her followers on social media after she headed online recently to make a blistering announcement.

The tweep, @AmanziAbanzi, gushed with excitement when she revealed she was celebrating her birthday 10 days before Valentine's Day. But that's not all as, wait for it, she'd also just gotten the keys to the brand new home she bought, giving her two reasons to burst with pride.

She dutifully shared an image showing her brandishing the keys to what she described as her dream house.

Source: Briefly News