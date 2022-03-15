KZN snake rescuer, Nick Evans, was called by a friend to catch a black mamba in his Westville garden

The visit turned out to be a quarrel between a feisty mongoose and black mamba, although the snake barely reacted

A loud hadeda can also be heard in the clip as Evans safely removed the venomous reptile from the Kei Apple shrub

KZN snake rescuer, Nick Evans’ black mamba drought ended on Friday when his friend Warren Friedman called him for a catch in his Westville garden that turned out to be quite the marvel as the venomous beast had an aggressive encounter with a mongoose.

Nick shared for research purposes that Warren didn't want it removed. Although his wife, Shirley, would disagree with his choice.

Nick Evans was called to rescue a black mamba from a slender mongoose in Westville. Image: Nick Evans Snake Rescuer/Facebook

“Shirley and Warren were exceptionally lucky to witness an amazing interaction on Friday. They hadn't seen the mamba first, they'd seen their slender mongoose, behaving strangely by the Kei Apple shrub,” Nick said.

It wasn’t long before the mamba was spotted at the top of the shrub. They then witnessed the mongoose climb up and have a real go at the mamba.

In a clip shared online, the mongoose, which had a baby with it, can be seen in strike range for some time, however, the snake does not counter-attack. A hadeda can also be heard going off as a loud spectator.

“We occasionally find black mambas with the ends of their tail bitten off. Perhaps mongoose have been biting them off! After collecting data off the mamba for our ongoing research, it will be released,” Evans shared.

Check out the action-packed video below:

South African online users responded to the post on Facebook:

Sihle Zimema replied:

“I am never buying property in Westville. That's mamba paradise.”

Alice Zejglic wrote:

“One disappointed mongoose and something to see wow.”

Thelma Rusteberg reacted:

“Mambas still scare me the one I faced still haunts me.”

Michele Isaac said:

“The flippen hadeda creating sound effects for the video.”

Pearl Foord commented:

“Mongeese love any snake - from our experience they don't eat them just kill them by breaking their back.”

