A video of Russian President Vladimir Putin arriving at an important meeting with his loud fur-baby caused a stir online

In the video shared by popular user @AdvoBarryRoux on Twitter, the Russian president can be seen walking in with his boisterous pup intimidating two Japanese journalists

The frightened Asian men simply stood frozen, smiling awkwardly and Saffas shared their interesting views on the awkward clip

Online users were left in a cringe after a video of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin arriving at an important state meeting with his feisty dog which caused quite the commotion with its loud barking.

The video was shared by SA online user @AdvoBarryRoux on Twitter and shows Putin walking in with his loud and intimidating fur-baby. Two Asian officials can be seen smiling uncomfortably in the room as Putin walks with the boisterous pup towards them.

Vladimir Putin plays with his Yume prior to an interview with Nippon TV Network Corp's Takayuki Kasuya and Yomiuri Shimbun's Mizoguchi Takeshi. Image: ALEXEY DRUZHININ/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He proceeds to brush his dog and feed it treats as he greets the officials standing still presumably, so as to not aggravate the dog which can be heard barking repeatedly throughout the clip.

While the eye-brow-raising clip is awkward and a tad uncomfortable to watch, according to CNN, the two Asians were Japanese journalists which he granted an interview ahead of his official trip to Japan to meet with President Shinzo Abe back in 2016.

According to reports this was after Japan gifted the dog to Putin four years prior as a thank you for Russia's help after the massive earthquake and tsunami that crippled Japan in 2011.

Mzansi online users, however, were not having it! Many shared that the clip was not only awkward but shared that it was inappropriate for Putin to intimidate the two men the way he did.

@mohlenyoni63 said:

“I would walk out, someone bringing a dog to an important meeting.”

@DjukaMatauri replied:

“You walk out the dog fetches you.”

@Uncle_Tumz wrote:

“Japanese officials gave this dog to Putin a while back, he is just showing them how it’s doing.”

@StevenJ81279168 commented:

“This is rude mara yaz.”

@Sankie_Sankie reacted:

“This incident took place on 15 December 2016. That dog was gifted to Putin by the Japanese for helping them out during tsunami disasters. Those two guys are journalists. They asked to see the dog.

@nthabisengmang6 responded:

"This is soo awkward plus those two ba bona isishibo.”

@CheeksMnguni said:

“He was showing the Japanese delegation how they're now a puppet of the west.”

