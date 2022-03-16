A proud man took to Twitter to celebrate getting his fourth car at a young age and provoked Saffas in the process

Peeps did not take this jab lying down and came for him though some offered advice for the boastful man to be mindful of his words in future

Some tweeps seemed to stand by him though, accusing others of being jealous which spiralled into a war of words

A man named Shonny put up a Twitter post to show off his new purchase which also happened to be his fourth car.

Shonny captioned his post explaining that the car was his fourth purchase and asked:

"Papao ona le tse kae? (how many does your father have?"

Shonny showed off his new car and revealed that it was his fourth one. Image: @Shonny_SA/Twitter

Peeps on Twitter were thoroughly annoyed at Shonny for his daring comment with some advising him to practice humility. Some people stood by Shonny and praised him.

@Mthakathi10111 made a remark:

"Congratulations Mr toyota,why don't you buy something nyana like 1 series/or golf R?"

@IndodaMustTakeC pointed out:

@NgoanaMoPedi stated in disappointment:

"I was about to congratulate till I saw Bo papa ba rona (how many does your father have?). Ebile ba kena kae(Why even involve them?)??"

@iamlrams said he doesn't have a father:

In support of Shonny, @Mj_Esto said:

"Give me registrations I'll circulate em so that we prove to your haters that you're the real deal. "

@DlalaChampion took up the challenge and shared his achievement:

Young man buys expensive car, calls it a little gift to himself

In another inspirational story involving new whips, Briefly News reported that a young man identified as Danny Walter on Twitter caused a massive stir on the platform after he posted about his new whip.

the man said the white Lexus SUV is a way of giving himself a little gift. Danny posed in front of the car, blocking off a part of the number plate. The second frame has him in the driver's seat with the door open.

Many tweeps trooped to his comment section to congratulate him on the big purchase. Others asked him to show them how to also make money and be as successful as him.

