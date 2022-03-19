A local lady lost her phone at Cape Town International Airport and had given it the hope of ever seeing it again

She went back and asked if anyone had handed a phone into lost and found and to her surprise, she was told someone had

The police handed over her phone without a fuss, she was sad that she did not get to thank the person who handed the phone in to lost and found

Losing a cell phone in an airport bathroom in South Africa is a worst-case scenario and the odds of recovering said phone is next to zero.

However, Mpho Manoto was able to do just that. She left her phone in the female toilets at Cape Town International Airport.

Mpho Manoto was delighted to find her phone after losing it at a busy airport. Photo credit: Mpho Manoto

She went back to check, and couldn't find it. She asked a lady who worked at the airport if anyone had handed her phone in and she was delighted to learn that it had been handed over to the police.

They handed it over to her without any fuss. She wasn't able to find the person who handed her phone in but wanted to thank them from the bottom of her heart.

She had confessed in the comment section that he had no expectation of getting it back.

Mpho Manoto:

"I went back with no expectation of getting it back."

Here is her Mpho Manoto's story that she shared in the #ImStaying group on Facebook:

"#ImStaying today at Cape Town International Airport, I left my phone at the female bathrooms, when I went back to check it, I couldn't find it, I found a young lady who works at the airport, I asked if someone reported that they found a phone, she took me straight to the police because a lady found and handed it over to the police.

I received my phone with no hassles, I only had to unlock it to show that am the owner, I didn't get the chance to see the lady who found my phone but I just wanted to thank her from the bottom of my heart, there are good people out there with beautiful hearts, someone else could've taken it with the understanding that they didn't steal it but she took it where it was safe, thank you so much lady, God bless you in abundance, definitely #ImStaying ."

Social media users react to the touching story

Haidi Geiser:

"You are very lucky, I once left mine at Emperors in the toilet, made enquires, no luck, never got it back"

Nomsa Mahlasela:

"I'm so glad that there are people like her in this country may she be blessed "

Lisa Starr:

"Wonderful, I always put myself in others' shoes. I would be devastated if I lost my phone so I would never keep a found one either.

So glad that a person with integrity found it."

