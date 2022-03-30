A lady put up a post on Twitter about a grandma who graduated with a Master's degree in Business Administration

It was revealed in the comment section that the gogo did that so that her family would be inspired

Tweeps were split in opinion as some felt it was a waste of resources while others applauded her for the accomplishment

A woman posted about a gogo who graduated with an MBA at the age of 80 years old on Twitter and got tongues wagging among tweeps.

The lady shared gogo's graduation pic and concluded the cation with the words:

"Never give up on your dreams."

A gogo graduated with a Master's degree at 80 years old and sparked a discussion among South Africans. Image: @Getseen360_/Twitter

Peeps on Twitter were split in opinion over gogo's achievement. Some felt that she wasted her time and money as she wouldn't need the qualification, while others congratulated her as they thought that what she achieved was beautiful.

@TshegoCyrus said:

"One sad truth. No company will hire her. They be looking for young active potential employees nowadays. Unless she starts her own business."

@mlu_khwela said:

@Randy_nzhula praised:

"Congratulations to her, I admire her courage. Studying requires balance, sacrifices and dedication. Considering her age, it just makes everything so special and unique. Respect to granny."

@hamanialibaba1 said:

@Somtoo55409649 said:

"Congrats to her. But we all know that this beautiful woman should be resting and enjoying life and let her kids do this."

Graduate pays tribute to gogo who worked tirelessly: “I see a hero”

Another gogo proved that she understood the value of education. According to Briefly News, a young man revelled in the praise after graduation but used the opportunity to recognise his grandmother's selflessness.

Sipheleke Zond'amaxoki Nongqotho shared a touching Facebook post to honour the most important woman in his life. The young man graduated recently and revealed the key role his gogo played in his success.

His inspirational post explained:

"When am looking at this woman I don't just see an ordinary person, I see a hero. She worked very hard for me to be where I am. She saw lights that were so bright for me to see she pray for me. My mom stood up for me when I couldn't stand. Mama enkosi mathaba, mxasana. Lockdown couldn't stop is from celebrating our celebration."

