Video of School Learners United in Song During Assembly Gives Mzansi Peeps Goosebumps: “Kwaze Kwamnandi”
- A video of a group of learners singing a Zulu hymn during assembly has been circulating online
- The clip was shared on Twitter by web influencer @kulanicool and shows the pupils singing and dancing
- South African cyber citizens were uplifted and moved by the post, which had them missing their schooling days
Mzansi online users were moved by a video of a group of school pupils who broke out in a praise song during assembly.
The uplifting clip was shared by popular social media user @kulanicool on Twitter and shows the pupils gathered together as they sing a Zulu hymn together with great passion and rhythm. They even open a circle, where they take turns to get in the middle and do their thing while the rest cheer and move along to the tune.
Kulani simply captioned the video:
“Goosebumps...”
Saffas responded with endearing messages to the beautiful post, with some even expressing that missed their high school days.
@Mlayedwa1 wrote:
“Bayayishaya yazzzzz.”
@TsholofeloMthi1 responded:
“I miss my grandmother so much... She used to perform this song ko khwayeng ya Old Apostle Church. 'Sister Mtsi'.”
@siphoJay1 replied:
“Damn, I miss my high school assemblies every day... Yessses 2006-2010.”
@Ngelengele14 said:
“This is my high school, Nyanga High.”
@KhuleMalandela reacted:
“Kwaze kamnandi.”
@LietoTsoanelo commented:
“High school is fun.”
Mzansi pupils dress up as oldies for school fun day
In a separate story, Briefly News previously reported Ama-2K are back with another challenge and it has Mansi peeps in stitches! In a video shared by popular online user @jah_vinny_23, learners are seen imitating their parents and elders as they showed up to school dressed in adult clothing.
The Twitter post shared recently, shows the youngsters rocking pinafores, dresses, old-man trousers, berets, and various other old-school fashion items as they exchange laughs, have a good time, and compare outfits.
The post was captioned:
“One thing about ama2000 is when it’s a fun day at school, they all join and have fun.”
