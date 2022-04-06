A video of a group of learners singing a Zulu hymn during assembly has been circulating online

The clip was shared on Twitter by web influencer @kulanicool and shows the pupils singing and dancing

South African cyber citizens were uplifted and moved by the post, which had them missing their schooling days

Mzansi online users were moved by a video of a group of school pupils who broke out in a praise song during assembly.

The uplifting clip was shared by popular social media user @kulanicool on Twitter and shows the pupils gathered together as they sing a Zulu hymn together with great passion and rhythm. They even open a circle, where they take turns to get in the middle and do their thing while the rest cheer and move along to the tune.

Kulani simply captioned the video:

“Goosebumps...”

Saffas responded with endearing messages to the beautiful post, with some even expressing that missed their high school days.

@Mlayedwa1 wrote:

“Bayayishaya yazzzzz.”

@TsholofeloMthi1 responded:

“I miss my grandmother so much... She used to perform this song ko khwayeng ya Old Apostle Church. 'Sister Mtsi'.”

@siphoJay1 replied:

“Damn, I miss my high school assemblies every day... Yessses 2006-2010.”

@Ngelengele14 said:

“This is my high school, Nyanga High.”

@KhuleMalandela reacted:

“Kwaze kamnandi.”

@LietoTsoanelo commented:

“High school is fun.”

Mzansi pupils dress up as oldies for school fun day

In a separate story, Briefly News previously reported Ama-2K are back with another challenge and it has Mansi peeps in stitches! In a video shared by popular online user @jah_vinny_23, learners are seen imitating their parents and elders as they showed up to school dressed in adult clothing.

The Twitter post shared recently, shows the youngsters rocking pinafores, dresses, old-man trousers, berets, and various other old-school fashion items as they exchange laughs, have a good time, and compare outfits.

The post was captioned:

“One thing about ama2000 is when it’s a fun day at school, they all join and have fun.”

