A confident young woman took to social media to remind people that makeup and filters are not needed to feel beautiful

Twitter user @Anele0923 shared a fire selfie that reminded people of the power that lies in natural beauty

The people of social media showered the good sis with praise and drooled over her undeniable good looks

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Owning her natural beauty, a proud Zulu lady took to social media to remind peeps that makeup is not where it is at - owning who you are is!

Twitter user @Anele0923 oozed confidence on her no-makeup, no-filter selfie on social media. Image: Twitter / @Anele0923

Source: Twitter

A lot of women feel like they have to wear a full face of makeup to look beautiful, and that is definitely not the case. There really is nothing more mesmerising than natural beauty and a woman who wears her bearskin with pride.

Twitter user @Anele0923 showed off her natural beauty on social media with pride. The good sis made it known that she does not need makeup or filters to sparkle. Yes, babes!

“No makeup. No filter.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The people of Mzansi swoon over the gorgeous beauty and her confidence

Not only is the woman a stunner, but her confidence is also definitely what had people flocking to the comment section to gush over her.

Take a look at some of the kind comments:

@MzazezizozuLu said:

“Only Zulu girls will look like this without a makeup… You a Zulu girlizah?”

@phathujohnson said:

“Why makeup, you're perfect natural ”

@BenMart67227644 said:

“You look beautiful nana.”

@Phetogo15 said:

“Picture perfect you don't need no filter...”

@LungxNdabezitha said:

@lil_promac said:

Filters for who? Gorgeous woman reminds ladies to embrace their natural beauty and own their skin

In other empowering news, Briefly News reported that filters are life, right? However, not to some ladies. An empowering Mzansi babe let peeps know that filters are not everything and that nothing beats natural beauty. Yes, honey, tell them!

Social media has made people extremely self-conscious and given unrealistic views of what we all should look like. While a filter is great when you are having a bad hair day or lack of sleep, they seem to be doing more harm than good to women's beauty ideals.

Social media user @KatlehoMotaung0 took to Twitter with a gorgeous selfie where she made it known that it is all her, no filters. Embracing her natural beauty, sis shone!

Source: Briefly News