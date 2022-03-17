One confident and empowering Mzansi woman let people know that filters do not make you beautiful

Social media user @KatlehoMotaung0 shared a natural beauty selfie, letting peeps know that she does not need filters

Hearing what she had to say, many were empowered by the message and hyped the good sis in the comment section

Filters are life, right? However, not to some ladies. An empowering Mzansi babe let peeps know that filters are not everything and that nothing beats natural beauty. Yes, honey, tell them!

Social media user @KatlehoMotaung0 wants women to stop hiding behind filters and know they are beautiful. Image: Twitter / @KatlehoMotaung0

Source: Twitter

Social media has made people extremely self-conscious and given unrealistic views of what we all should look like. While a filter is great when you are having a bad hair day or lack of sleep, they seem to be doing more harm than good to women's beauty ideals.

Social media user @KatlehoMotaung0 took to Twitter with a gorgeous selfie where she made it known that it is all her, no filters. Embracing her natural beauty, sis shone!

“Filter for bani?☺️”

Peeps clap in the name of natural beauty and confidence

While the woman is a total flame, the power behind the message in her post left many feeling some type of way. Sometimes we don’t realise just how toxic technology can be.

Taking to the comment section, many thanked the lady for reminding them that natural beauty does exist and that it often looks hella better than any filter.

Take a look at some of the empowering comments:

@_zinhlendlovu said:

“Unpopular opinion: We look better without the filters.”

@kenna_lazking said:

“For a person who admires natural beauty, you served it well❤️”

@Irishbo28377188 said:

@TysonSiza said:

Stunning woman melts hearts online with breathtaking makeup-free selfie: “Natural beauty”

In related news, Briefly News reported that Bongie Haemz was promoting that makeup-free life on Twitter. The social media user shared a lovely snap of herself with not even a drop of mascara on her lashes. Her au natural look is absolutely to die for.

With over 1 600 likes from peeps in the Twitterverse, it's evident that locals are living for Bongie's authentic self. She shared a caption about beauty and makeup, and it seems her followers are other tweeps are here for it. She wrote:

"True beauty is wearing no makeup and being 100% okay with it."

