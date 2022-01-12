A stunning Twitter user by the name of Bongie Haemz is living her true and authentic life with no makeup

The local beauty shared a selfie on the microblogging application with a clean face and peeps are here for her

Her post quickly went viral as South Africans revelled in the amazing confidence and self-love she shared

Bongie Haemz is promoting that makeup-free life on Twitter. The social media user shared a lovely snap of herself with not even a drop of mascara on her lashes. Her au natural look is absolutely to die for.

With over 1 600 likes from peeps in the Twitterverse, it's evident that locals are living for Bongie's authentic self. She shared a caption about beauty and makeup and it seems her followers are other tweeps are here for it. She wrote:

"True beauty is wearing no makeup and being 100% okay with it."

Mzansi tries to shoot their shot with tons of compliments for Bongie

@chavani_s said:

"This is legit my kind of people salute."

@josethelistener shared:

"And true and real beauty is looking exactly like you."

@BhekiSithole_SA wrote:

"Plus umuhle with your natural beauty."

@chesterstarkwe3 responded with:

"You look very pretty without makeup."

@Sibusisok16614 tweeted:

"Yes to the natural beauty, yesss!!"

@MathekgaMp added:

"You're really smart, dude."

