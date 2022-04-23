Graduating with a PhD left a man feeling overwhelmed with pride and in awe that did not seem real

Twitter user @Hlengane could not believe that his title is now Dr and just how much he has been through to get to this point

The people of social media showered the man with praise and congratulated him on his incredible achievement

A man changed his title by sacrificing many nights to get his PhD. Taking to social media to celebrate, the newly named Dr had many clapping in his greatness.

Twitter user @Hlengane overflowed with pride when announcing his new title of Dr. Image: Twitter / @Hlengane

Source: Twitter

No one can truly understand what goes into getting that Dr title other than someone who has done it. It is a personal achievement like no other.

Twitter user @Hlengane recently graduated as a Doctor of Philosophy and was overcome with pride and emotion. Knowing that he is now a Dr is something that has not quite sunk in yet. What an achievement!

“Watwaa! The paper that sadly takes away my home affairs issued title of Mr. I now have to get used to the new acquired Dr title. I have walked the entire route Sub A to Doctoral level. Now for new challenges #make education fashionable.”

Fellow comrades shower the Dr with praise and congratulations

This is a huge achievement that deserves all the hype and that is exactly what the people of social media gave him. My guy, big ups!

Take a look at some of the kind comments:

@MzwaneleManyi said:

“Congratulations Dr Mathebula”

@MkhariGiven said:

“Watwaaaaaaaaa!!! Congratulations makwavo, I know how hard you've worked for this. Mi tirhile Dokodela Mathebula.”

@BamanyeM said:

@PhotoColman said:

