A graduate posted a collage of pictures that showed his academic progress from a degree holder to a certified doctor

In both pics, the man posed with his parents, who were there for both occasions, witnessing the completion of his journey

Tweeps were moved by the celebratory post and congratulated the doctor, while some pointed out how blessed he was to have his parents at the graduations

A young man shared his academic journey from being an undergraduate to becoming a PhD holder with people on Twitter. He posted then and now snaps of himself that were taken during both graduations.

In both pictures, the man was seen in his graduation gown flanked by his parents on either side. What made the post particularly heartwarming was seeing that both his parents witnessed his achievements.

A man shared then and now pics of both his graduation from an undergraduate to a PhD holder. Images: @Tshi_Nakanyane/Twitter

The young doctor's Twitter post was flooded with congratulatory messages from impressed people. Many of them complimented the man's parents on their ageless beauty and teased that he was the one growing older. Others were pleased to see that both his parents shared in both of his academic accomplishments.

Here are some of the comments:

@vnwaneri said:

"Congratulations boy, so glad to see your folks are well and healthy to see this day!"

@RonaldShogole said:

"Big bosses gown that one. Congratulations Dokotela."

@letago_m said:

@kgosigadi_N said:

"Mos wena your parents are getting younger instead of...Anyways Congratulations Doc."

@MolaoaTeboho1 said:

"You are blessed to have both of them witness dikatlego tsa hao. Congrats our Dr."

@ewiluless said:

@_KUMKAN_ said:

"Proud parents right there, mission accomplished in my books."

@Busi_MissB asked:

"Which fountain of youth are they drinking from?"

