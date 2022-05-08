Social media users across South Africa are taking to the internet to wish their moms a happy Mother's Day

Everyone has someone that think of as their mother and for the most part she is one of the most important people in their lives

Briefly News takes a look at what people are saying about the special ladies in their lives on Mother's Day 2022

Sons and daughters all across South Africa are showing that special lady in their lives some solid appreciation.

Social media is abuzz with Mother's Day wishes as people reach out to let one of the most important people in their lives know just how much they mean to them.

South Africans took to social media to wish the special ladies in their lives a happy Mother's Day. Photo credit: @Gaddafess

Source: Twitter

Briefly News took a look at what social media users were saying on Mother's Day 2022.

@brainybirds_sa:

"To all the moms it's Mother's Day here in South Africa. We salute you all. Women like our Matriach Dee, a stubborn but strong woman that has sacrificed so much for the birds. We're all inspired by her every day. ❤ May you all have a beautiful #MothersDay."

@TheSomethingGuy:

"Blessed #MothersDay to all of the Mom's out there today in South Africa!"

@OupaKev:

"These women redefined my #MothersDay and gave it a new meaning. I thank God for the role they all play in my life, I love them dearly❤️"

@ATryniecka:

"Happy, Bunkyful

❤ #MothersDay ❤ to All the wonderful Mums on #Twitter and beyond who celebrate today!❤ #Bunky, the #BunkyPrincess, and I send you all our love and these beautiful spring flowers!

You are the Most Special in the universe!"

@somerandomguyzw:

"To me, what a human being! A great role model to Pinenut, you are such an amazing Mom, the best!!!

Happy Mothers Day @chengetayi_"

Mother's Day honoured in a special way, Joburg coffe shop pays tribute to moms

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a small coffee shop in Fourways is honouring mothers who are no longer with us in a simple yet powerful way. Dc Coffee Co is setting out empty yellow chairs to represent the moms who have left us.

A yellow chair was placed outside the coffee shop and its effect was very powerful. Mother's Day can be an amazing time for people to honour and appreciate their moms.

However, a lot of people have lost their moms and the day serves as a painful reminder of one of the most important people in their lives.

Source: Briefly News