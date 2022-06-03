An inspiring South African media specialist has taken to social media to share her delight about being selected as part of the Mandela Washington Fellowship’s latest cohort

Award-winning content creator, Zamantungwa Khumalo said that she would be part of the fellowship’s Leadership in Business track

Saffas were overjoyed at her news, with Mzansi actress, Salamina Mosese also congratulating her

An excited Mzansi content specialist has shared an inspiring post about being selected as part of the highly coveted Mandela Washington Fellowship’s Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI).

Starting in 2014, this international fellowship is aimed at bringing together young African leaders who are innovators in their communities.

Zamantungwa Khumalo, a content specialist from Johannesburg, has landed a spot in the Mandela Washington Fellowship. Image: Zamantungwa Khumalo/Facebook and @Zamantungwa_K/Twitter.

Taking to LinkedIn, Johannesburg-based award-winning media and content specialist, Zamantungwa Khumalo, shared her fantastic news.

In her post, she wrote:

“I’m proud to share that I’ve been selected for the 2022 Mandela Washington Fellowship, a flagship program of the U.S. Government’s Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI), established in 2014 by President Barack Obama."

“I’m in the Leadership in Business track and have been placed at Northwestern University. I’m looking forward to connecting and learning from like-minded young leaders,” she added.

Inspired Saffas react

Mzansi netizens quickly congratulated the inspiring young woman on her amazing achievement.

Chiebuka Anumudu wrote:

“Go girl! I’m happy for you. I was applying for it last year but couldn’t meet up with the deadline. So, I feel your joy. I look forward to it someday too. Cheers.”

Thembi Butelezi added:

“Congratulations Zama, well deserved! Wishing you all the best on the fellowship.”

Zamantungwa also got a reaction from well-known South African actress and television personality, Salamina Mosese.

Salamina wrote:

“Great programme, I am an Alumni from the 2017 cohort. All the best.”

