A gent had netizens amused at his strategy to get the last remains of his food products by placing them upside down

His tweet also revealed that he had no intentions to buy more groceries this month as groove was his min priority for now

Saffas were left with belly aches from laughter at the post with many teasing how he’d get to the last of his peanut butter

It is only the first week of June and South African online users couldn’t help laughing at a man’s post showing what was left of his groceries.

@SavageMaveriick took to Twitter to post an image showing various bottles of food items such as tomato sauce, mayonnaise, jam, and peanut butter placed upside down to “drop-collect” the last of the contents. However, many of the bottles appeared to be all finished and ready to be thrown into the bin.

A groovist made it known that he lives for the nightlife over home meals. Image: @SavageMaveriick/Twitter

Source: Twitter

He captioned the post:

"Grocery is temporary. Groove is forever...Will buy it next month wethu akhonto"

This gent obviously lives for the nightlife more than he cares for what he’ll be having for breakfast, lunch, or supper.

Mzansi peeps were left laughing out loud at @SavageMaveriick’s tweet, with many poking fun at his peanut butter bottle.

@ModungwaDearest replied:

“See why I worry about us as a nation .”

@Just_Lefentse said:

“I hear you neh… but what’s the plan with the peanut butter?? ”

@M_Gee_N wrote:

“What u hoping to achieve there by Black Cat bafo?”

@Muzicthedon responded:

“The Aromat bit is really unnecessary..”

@PulengMo shared:

“How will you get everything out? .”

@HamAndJeez remarked:

“I want to be optimistic about life as you were when you put that peanut butter bottle like that. .”

