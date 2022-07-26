Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was a victim of Rasta’s questionable artwork following the team’s victory

A social media user shared a pic of Rasta proud standing with his painting, waiting to welcome the team home

While the portrait had some laughing hard, peeps went easy on Rasta, claiming that he really did try this time

Banyana Banyana made the people of Mzansi extremely proud with their recent victory and Rasta wanted to honour them by painting a portrait of the coach Desiree Ellis… it is ‘a work of art’, for sure!

Rasta had people busting over his portrait of Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis. Image: Twitter / @KingKAzania

Source: Twitter

In case you somehow missed the big victory, Banyana Banyana won the Women's African Cup, making history. So, as he does best, Rasta got his paint brushes out to show his love for the team on their arrival home.

Twitter user @KingKAzania shared a picture of Rasta standing with his painting of Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis while waiting to welcome the winners home.

If you did not know the big news or who Desiree was, you’d never have guessed what the painting was. Shame, our guy tried!

“Rasta with a portrait of...uhmmmm, #BanyanaBanyana coach Desiree Ellis is also among the football fans at the OR Tambo International Airport to welcome the #WAFCON2022 Champions. #SABCNews”

The people of Mzansi give Rasta ups for his attempt, laughing along the way

What a wow is this painting! While people know that Rasta only had good intentions behind it, they couldn’t help but laugh at the snap. Our main man never stops trying, we have to give him that, lol.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@knngubane said:

“This time, he tried ”

@Followe29741310 said:

“But this one is much improved compared to others ”

@Lee_Favored said:

“Rasta.”

@ZAPresident said:

Source: Briefly News