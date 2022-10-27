An endearing clip of a mama getting ready to tackle Thursday has Mzans peeps howling because of her infectious energy

The short video is just a few seconds but packs so much replay value because of how completely random it is

The happy lady has an extensive TikTok profile filled with cute clips of herself just living and enjoying life

A video of a sweet mama getting ready to tackle Thursday has been making the rounds online because of her infectious enthusiasm.

A clip of a cute lady getting ready to take on Thursday was adored by Mzansi peeps for its oddness. Images: mmalehuk/ TikTok

The interesting thing about mmalehuk account she used to make her semi-popular TikTok post is the lack of comments because of her having them turned off. What's even more fascinating is that she still has thousands of followers who watch her many clips.

This one, in particular, is quite short. She wears a white dress while ranting about how everyone has to "Get set" and ends the clip with her performing an odd but entertaining kick.

A look at her other clips shows that she is quite an expressive lady. One of her many TikToks shows her dancing and vibing out without a care in the world. Most of them include her just chilling and talking to the camera, expressing her many thoughts and opinions.

In a couple of other videos, you can see her family having a good time with her in the lounge. In between the dance videos, opinion pieces and overall randomness, you'll find that a vast majority of her clips don't have any comments opened up to the public.

