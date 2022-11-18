A brilliant young Ghanaian man has made his country proud by becoming the youngest African fellow of the American Academy of Optometry

John Kwesi Assan, a former student of the University of Cape Coast, has impressed many with his feat

He attributes his success to the Grace of God and the streamlined focus to pursue his dreams

Dr John Kwesi Assan, a Ghanaian-trained optometrist, who graduated from the University of Cape Coast’s Doctor of Optometry programme, has been conferred the distinction of fellow of the American Academy of Optometry.

John Kwesi Assan has made history as Africa's youngest fellow of the American Academy of Optometry. Image: John Kwesi Assan/LinkedIn.

The accolade makes him the youngest African optometrist to achieve this status, which is remarkable!

The conferment took place at the 2022 annual meeting of the American Academy of Optometry held in October in San Diego.

The event also signified the centennial celebration of the American Academy of Optometry.

Secrets to John's success

Speaking to Briefly News, the accomplished young man attributed his success to the grace of God, adding that he also stayed focused on his dreams:

"I am a firm believer in God, and I acknowledge the grace of God in this achievement.

In addition, I believe in staying focused and having the mental fortitude to pursue every set goal with diligence. Failures are part of the journey, but the motivation to keep going is what makes the big difference."

Dr Assan says he is committed to lifelong learning and is determined to pursue a fulfilling career as a clinician-scientist.

