One man rubbed Mzansi the wrong way when he flaunted his money on an interior design group

Facebook user Dj Thob'zin SA felt the need to show off his cash while sharing his room design

People let the man know that the cash snap was unnecessary and that it took all the good out of his post

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Sometimes people do things that stop others in their tracks. Seeing a random picture of a roll of R100 notes casually thrown in among pictures of a bedroom had people spitting flames.

Facebook user Dj Thob'zin SA felt boujee so he flaunted cash on an interior design group and it got him roasted. Image: Facebook / Dj Thob'zin SA

Source: Facebook

Unfortunately, we still live in a world where people measure success and happiness by money. This man thought that throwing his cash in the mix would get him more credibility, but it did the total opposite.

Facebook user Dj Thob'zin SA Gain took to the popular group Make your bedroom beautiful �with Thembi's Linen � to show off his room and get some tips. However, in the post, the man felt the need to include a picture of his money which resulted in him getting the attention we are sure he was not looking for.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The people of Mzansi call the man out on his cash drop

Almost everyone felt the cash picture was totally unnecessary. This threw people off from the whole point of posting in this group – to get interior design advice. Instead, they set the man straight by calling him out.

See some of the heated comments:

Eugene Shilumane said:

“You were right to advertise your room but the money part, ah mfethu you lost me because now I don't know if we should comment or withdraw. I’m thirsty.”

Nyasha Mataru said:

“Showing us your money was very unnecessary and ruined it all. However, your room is neat.”

Harvest LinahSon Xin'avani said:

“We are not expecting you to post unnecessary things such as money, alcohol and your brand of clothes. Here for your ROOM.”

Nonto Siba Dlamean said:

“Those that have little money like to show it and those that are loaded act like they don’t have it. Aai futhi cut cut!!!”

Jo Ann said:

“It’s the money and alcohol for me.”

Violet Mapwashike said:

“You have money, why don't you buy a wardrobe?”

Unemployed 20-year-old Mzansi man shares pictures of humble home, says he is trying: SA shows love

In other news, Briefly News reported that it is not easy to go out on your own at 20 years old and make it. One young man is doing his best and taking great pride in his humble home despite his limiting circumstance.

Many people believe that you don’t need money to keep your home neat and turn it into something you can be proud of and this young man is a testament to that.

Facebook user Mlu Simamane Umfan'kamaNgcobo posted pictures of his home on a popular interior design page. He shared that he is 20 years old and unemployed but is trying his best to make the most of his situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News