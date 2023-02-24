A TikTok dance video had people discussing by passers relationship dynamic instead of the groove

TikTok user @isabell.afro shared a video of her and a young boy dancing when a guy tried to join, and his bae stopped him

People feel the woman should have let him join; they would have jumped in on it with their man

Some people just do not know how to have fun. TikTok users feel that a woman who pulled her boyfriend away from joining a dance challenge needs to loosen up a little.

TikTok user @isabell.afro shared a video of her and a young boy dancing when a guy tried to join and his bae stopped him. Image: TikTok / @isabell.afro

Source: TikTok

Dance challenges have brought people together. So, when you see someone doing one, you can almost be sure they’ll let you join in if you are game.

TikTok shows a woman pulling her boyfriend from a dance challenge

TikTok user @isabell.afro shared a video of her and a young boy recording a rush dance challenge, and in the process, they captured a salty girlfriend denying her man some fun.

Take a look at what went down:

The people discuss what the woman did to her man, sharing what they would have done

Most people agreed the woman should have chilled and let her man get on in that dance challenge. There were also a few who said she should have jumped in too.

Read some of the comments:

@Mariah Peppers said:

“Yup and we would be dancing right next to you.”

@Karlene Daynes said:

“I'd let him join, especially if he enjoys dancing!”

@Isabella_madelaine said:

“Yas of course and me too”

SA loves Bacardi dance challenge by two beauties on TikTok, internet was left speechless by the lit routine

In related news, Briefly News reported that Bacardi music is the latest genre to take over South Africa by storm. Two women had Mzansi online users cheering them on.

The TikTokkers were showing peeps a new viral dance challenge. People in the comments were blown away by the women who took part.

People could not get over how @avateit and her friend dominated a new Bacardi dance challenge called the left and right challenge. In the TikTok video, the women dropped to the floor with their backs turned and spun around to face the camera while keeping up with the Bacardi beat.

Source: Briefly News