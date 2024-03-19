Jongintaba Senior Secondary School learners in the Eastern Cape were shocked by a man who picked up cement with his teeth

In the TikTok video that is making rounds, the man can be seen doing the demonstration for the pupils

The online community reacted to the clip, with many expressing their astonishment

A man lifted 50kg of unopened cement with only his teeth. Images: @Liubomyr Vorona, @poco_bw

Pupils from Jongintaba Senior Secondary School in the Eastern Cape woke up to an astonishing demonstration.

A man went to the school and showed the learners that he could pick up 50kg of cement using only his teeth.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @bennymalila, the guy has a bag of unopened cement in front of him, he is wearing his work gear. One could assume that he was working as one of the builders at the school.

The video also captured learners watching the man as he picked up the unopened 50kg. Learners were surprised that a human being could actually pull that off. A 50kg of cement is very heavy, it often needs two persons to pick it up.

Man picks up 50kg of cement with his teeth

Watch the shocking TikTok video below:

TikTokkers were stunned by the man's strength

The clip garnered over 28k views, with many online users shocked at what the man did.

@lulu was in disbelief:

"Yoh."

@11:09 said:

"You can do anything you set your mind to."

@kagisokaygee9667 suggested:

"A man using his teeth for wrong reasons,go to SA got talent nd mske millions, leave jokes."

@mazidu349 said:

"Magic."

@user2021991703636 asked:

"For what?"

@Deny137 wrote:

"Strong builder."

@lindabaliso3 was stunned:

"Haibo njani". (Haibo, how?)

@sikelelaerickenta joked:

"If angakuluma lona ungangathi utyiwa Pitbul." (If he could bite you, it will be like you are beaten by a Pitbul)

Man carries five packs of cement with ease

In another story, Briefly News reported about a local man who shocked Mzansi after he carried five packs of cement.

@DonelllJ took to their Twitter account to share the image which has since caused a stir. In the image, a man presumed to be a construction worker stands hunched over, carrying five full bags of heavy cement. The unidentified man smiles and appears to be holding the dense packets with the utmost ease.

