"I'm cold, guys": Woman rocks up to the office wearing a blanket, SA conflicted

A woman shared a funny video of her colleague rocking up to the office wearing a blanket

The colleague, draped in an animal print blanket from head to toe, shared that she could no longer bear the cold temperatures

Local online users in the video's comment section agreed with the attire, while others deemed it unprofessional

A woman's work attire that included a blanket sparked mixed reviews.

An office worker who could no longer bear Mother Nature's cold temperatures came to work wearing a cosy blanket.

TikTok user @dipuosmomoza took to her account to share a comical video of her presumed colleague stepping through the office doors covered in an animal print blanket from head to toe. As the cold woman walks in, her colleagues erupt with laughter. The lady tells her workmates:

"It's cold, guys. I can't anymore."

@dipuosmomoza also captioned her post:

"This weather makes people come to work with blankets."

Woman's work attire gets the comment section going

The viral video captured the attention of thousands and garnered hundreds of comments, some agreeing with the woman's wardrobe and others finding fault with how she showed up to work.

@sunflowerzmum disapproved and said:

"No, this is like walking in a gown."

@missbontle_5 could relate and shared:

"Yoh, our office is cold, guys. We also wear blankets."

@flowerlebolomo shared in the comments:

"At least you work behind a desk. Imagine me who works in retail."

@tshepymokone1 posed the question:

"What happened to a coat and beanie?"

@zanelefaithh thought aloud and commented:

"You just gave me an idea."

@lizarminora laughed and provided a suggestion on how the woman could have worn the blanket:

"A fleece blanket around the waist would've been better."

Employee sends HR a request to work from home during winter

In a related article published in May, Briefly News reported about an HR professional who received an email from an employee requesting to work from home during winter as it is too cold to work from the office.

People in the video's comment section backed up the employee, who also submitted a well-formulated plan for HR to review.

