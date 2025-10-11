A woman posted a TikTok video explaining how she became a licensed driver in South Africa within weeks

The lady posted a video detailing how she secured both her learner's and driver's licenses with ease in South Africa

The young lady received many compliments for the helpful TikTok videos that she posted

A TikTok video of a young lady explaining how she became a licensed driver was a hit among viewers. The lady amassed more than 30,000 likes after explaining the process she followed to get her driver's license quickly.

A woman shared how she got her learner's and driver's license quickly. Image: @lindokuhle_nyeleti / TikTok / Federico Gambarini / Getty Images

The post of the young lady attracted lots of attention from others who were eager to become licensed drivers. People commented, raving about the tips that the young lady gave.

In a TikTok video, @lindokuhle_nyeleti revealed that it took her 30 days to get her learner's and then her driver's license. She recommended booking a learner's license test on the NATIS website (only available for Gauteng residents), and then going to confirm in person. She went on to detail the steps to complete a driver's test as she shared the TikTok series on her page.

Woman passed her driver's license within a few weeks. Image: Luis Alvarez

South Africans ready to get driver's licenses

People commented on the young lady's video, with many saying they were officially determined to get their licenses. Online users were raving about the useful advice that she gave. Watch her video series about how to get a driver's license quickly below:

Ms Rreba commented:

"I need to renew my license, time I get it done and finally be blessed with a car😅❤️❤"

Zeeet shared her experience:

"Also got my learners and license in a short amount of time, now I struggle with driving anxiety 😵‍💫😂like I'm telling you I'm scared to drive a car 😭"

YT: Phenyo's Internet 🩵admitted getting a license was tedious:

"I really wish I could drive without having to learn 😭 this admin is driving me nuts."

Khalie_Nurse was amped for the series:

"Waiting patiently for part two. The Natis booking system only works if you stay in Gauteng."

Moithumi advised:

"Girlies, I recommend getting the eye test certificate from the optometrist!!"

fezf1🏁 shared how she did her learner:

"Yoh sana, I booked online, didn't know that I had to go confirm in person. 😭😭😭 I just showed up on the day, with all the necessary documents and wrote my learners 😭"

Nokubongwa Ntuli💗was inspired by the driver's license series:

"Yho, the universe really wants me to do my learners and license."

