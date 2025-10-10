A woman shared a vulnerable and relatable photo slide documenting her journey of learning to do her own makeup, which failed to impress some viewers

The short clip was shared on the video streaming platform TikTok, attracting massive views and comments from a supportive online community

Social media users were supportive and offered immediate practical advice on finding the correct product shades and using YouTube tutorials

A young woman’s makeup tutorial attempt resonated with many social media users who are on a similar journey, and they advised her to keep going.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @nxalati_23, garnered 322K views, 8.1K likes, and 1.3K comments from social media users who found the post amusing but offered supportive advice.

The multiple slides show the woman's various attempts at applying her own makeup. The journey begins with a photo that clearly shows a challenge: a very light concealer applied under her eyes, indicating a mismatch in shade.

Learning the art of makeup

As the slides progress, they show how she has perfected the art of drawing her eyebrows and adding blush to her gorgeous face. The series of photos is a relatable look into the trial-and-error process of learning makeup skills. As the slide progressed, the makeup attempts continued to prove that she was in serious need of more practice.

SA offers the woman practical advice

Social media users flooded the comments section with shock and amusement, but also offered immediate, practical advice. Many viewers encouraged her to visit her nearest beauty store and ask a consultant to help her find her correct foundation and concealer shade, assuring her that her attempts were not bad.

They noted that once she finds the right colour, her makeup will look significantly better. Some advised her to be patient, suggesting she give herself time and diligently watch many YouTube makeup tutorials for inspiration and tips.

User @KeatlaretsweM said:

"I think the problem is your product’s shade colour. It looks like once you get the right shade, it’ll look good 😍!"

User @yarah_lerah added:

"I remember my first time, sisi, you are even better than me. Keep going."

User @NatashaL!🇿🇦🇺🇸🇲🇽 commented:

"You’re better than me! Keep practising 🥰, and use natural light instead of flash ❤."

User @Miss Kay shared:

"It took me 2 months to learn how to apply makeup, and I'm still learning even today. Your concealer is the problem here."

User @magical_jesska said:

"Love your smile. It's a process, and you're definitely getting there. Also, you need to teach me how to apply lashes, because, wow! That's something I can't do."

User @GG advised:

"Watch Uche Natori's YouTube videos and buy exactly what she tells you to buy. Don’t freestyle. Check with the staff at stores for your perfect colour/shade."

