“This Spray Did Me Dirty”: Beauty Content Creator Displeased With a Glittering Setting Spray
People

by  Bongiwe Mati 2 min read
  • A content creator expressed unhappiness after trying Mr Price's Scarlet Hill Glowy after applying makeup
  • The beauty and fashion content creator immediately melted after putting the spray on over a face-beat
  • Social media users rushed to the comment section to share their own experiences with the same product

A TikTok video shared by a content creator applying a glowing spray attracted a lot of negative comments
A beauty content creator shared displeasure with Mr Priceglowing spray.
Source: TikTok

A beauty content creator shared a video trying the Mr Price fashion Scarlet Hill Glowy setting spray on.

The makeup artist shared the video on TikTok under the handle @itskhozi, receiving 1M views.

The glowing spray is a miss

In the video, the content creator sprays a fae entirely made up before turning to look sweaty.

Watch the video below:

Social media users share their own experiences with the glittering spray

After watching the beautician's short video, the online community quickly shared how bad the spray had been to them.

User @bonniekingmann commented:

"Miss Scarlett Hill did us dirt with that setting spray😭😭😭...but I always use it on my body now so can sparkle✨️."

User @uzola_ added:

"I bought that Mr Price setting spray a year ago, the bottle is still full 🤣🤣 I used it once aiiii."

User @mphomodiri added humour, commenting:

"I know a Mr P setting spray when I see it 😂😭😭 I was also played like that. Next thing I was looking like a shiny 50c coin 😭😂😂😭."

User @leigh_518 came through with an idea: an idea:

"OMG! That would work so good as a body shimmer spray, but, danm making it a setting spray was wild 😭😭."

User @ms_flekie plugged others:

"Scarlet Hill setting spray😔. What I did was wait for the glitters to be at the bottom. I poured the liquid on a cup, rinsed out the bottle, and poured the liquid back again. Now it's far better."

User @marley_milk had a solution to the problem, commenting:

"The same thing happened to me 😭 Just pat it down gently with your sponge."

Young hun disappointed by makeup artist' work

In another Briefly News article, a lady was disappointed after a makeup artist messed up her face-beat.

The lady requested a green smokey eye makeup but got something far from it. Social media users found humour in the lady's misery, while some gave her advice.



