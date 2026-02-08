A university student showed people her daily life as someone who lives with a disability

The lady opened up about how she goes about her day without the function of her important limbs

She posted a video that spread awareness about how someone living with a disability approaches attending university

A young lady living with a disability took to social media to give people an idea of her life. She gave people a close look at how she navigates normal things as someone who is differently abled.

A woman shared her day as a university student living with a disability. Image: @thandofaithmkhize

Source: TikTok

The video that the university students shared on 7 February 2026 detailed her daily life. Her everyday routine gave people a good idea of her life as a woman with a disability.

In a TikTok video, a woman @thandofaithmkhize told people that she is a quadriplegic law student. A day in her life included a hospital visit where she met her new doctor. She said going back to the hospital was traumatising for her as it took her back to the moment when she was still in early recovery. Next, she went to her university campus, where she did academic work, mentioning that admin law has been challenging. The young lady showed that her caregiver carried her where she needed to be. Watch the video below:

South Africa inspired by disabled university student

Many thought that the young lady was admirable for following her dreams at university. People were inspired to see the young lady taking on various challenges, giving others with disabilities hope. Read the comments from viewers below:

South Africans were inspired by a university student with disability. Image: Marcus Aurelius

Source: UGC

Itcanonlybeme commented:

"A campus must be designed to specifically accommodate people with disabilities. The campus should only be used by persons with disabilities, so you don't feel stigmatised when trying to get a higher education."

Prettyboypoli applauded the student:

"You inspire my faith. I wish I saw your videos early in life. I'm not quadriplegic, but I'm physically challenged after a motor vehicle accident. I allowed my condition to prevent me from succeeding in school."

Pamela was inspired by the woman:

"Giving me hope as a young mum with a child who has CP when most doctors said he wouldn't talk or write, but he's pushing through against what the previous doctors said, next year he will be going to mainstream school... 🫂🫂🫂You gained a follower."

Keeny<3 applauded the lady as a fellow student:

"I'm doing final year law at Wits! I've been in your classes, and you're such an inspiration 🫶🥹 I'm happy to help anyway I can! 🥰🥰"

mpho advised the law student:

"Admin law is nice, just know your cases and sections."

