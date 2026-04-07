Shoprite worker Moses Mahupe Sepoloane showed the intense manual labour required to peel large amounts of pumpkins and butternuts using a small handheld peeler daily

Concerned South Africans offered to send the Pretoria man money for his Easter celebrations after seeing the physical strain of his retail job online

Sepoloane urged customers to keep buying the produce so his working hours would not be reduced by the management due to a loss in sales

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A hardworking Shoprite employee from Pretoria recently shared the taxing physical labour behind the scenes of retail food preparation.

TikToker, Sepoloane preparing and packaging the fresh produce. Images: @moses.mahupe.sepo

Source: TikTok

Moses Mahupe Sepoloane spent a considerable amount of time manually peeling heaps of fresh pumpkins and butternuts for local customers to buy. This labour-intensive task took place at his branch in the Gauteng province on 2 April 2026.

Sepoloane used a tiny handheld peeler to process large quantities of heavy vegetables for the shelves. He showcased the gruelling reality of everyday retail workers who ensure fresh produce reaches Mzansi’s tables.

Many South Africans felt deep sympathy for the man as he tackled the massive workload. The physical strain on his hands was evident as he scraped through the thick skins. People across the country expressed their shock at the lack of industrial machinery for such tasks. Shoprite is one of the largest retailers, but this worker relied on basic kitchen tools.

Mzansi offers support to the worker

The community responded with immense kindness by asking for the banking details of the man. Many social media users wanted to send money to help him celebrate the Easter holidays. They were moved by his dedication and the sweat he poured into his daily duties.

Sepoloane urged customers to buy and explained that a drop in sales would directly hurt his own monthly income. If people stop buying the produce, then his working hours will be cut significantly. This would lead to him staying at home without any way to support his family.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the clip

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@Mama Ntsako commented:

“May God bless you, my brother. Keep pushing. Can I kindly send you R1000 for Easter? ❤️”

@PUSETSO said:

“This is nice.🔥👌🏽 Do you have Capitec?”

@Big_Mamo wrote:

“I don't think I still want to buy if this is manual labour.😭 I mean, I'm grateful, but could you imagine how many pumpkins you have to cut all day, oh my word. I thought they used machinery. 💔💖”

@goaldiggersfashion🇿🇦 said:

“So much work, and I am sure you're not getting extra for doing this. 😭”

@Annie M🇿🇦 commented:

“I truly appreciate that there are people who do this. I don't like peeling or chopping any vegetables. Also, you do it so well. ❤️”

@Flamingo 🦩 said:

“I shall continue supporting Shoprite so you can also put food on the table for your family. You make my life easy.”

The evenly cut produce by the employee. Image: @moses.mahupe.sepo

Source: TikTok

More articles about Shoprite staff

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A content creator shared a powerful post condemning online critics who mocked a Shoprite employee’s natural hair, which was tied into a simple bun.

Shoprite Sixty60 launched in Mabopane, with staff celebrating the milestone as the community gained access to grocery delivery services.

Source: Briefly News