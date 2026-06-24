England football supporters faced intense stress following a goalless draw against Ghana during a highly anticipated World Cup match in Boston

A famous Ghanaian traditional spiritualist named Nana Kwaku Bonsam became a massive internet sensation after performing rituals during the group stage fixture

The controversial traditional priest vowed to place a spiritual curse on the clinical English captain Harry Kane to stop him from scoring goals

Picture of distressed fans and the Juju man from Ghana. Images: Metro UK and Chukwuemeka Franklin

Source: UGC

England football fans experienced severe anxiety after a tense Group L match against Ghana ended in a scoreless stalemate at the packed Boston Stadium on Tuesday.

The highly anticipated sporting encounter quickly went viral across various social media platforms as supporters hilariously reacted to the fascinating supernatural claims made by a prominent Ghanaian shaman.

Internet reacts to African football magic

The self-proclaimed traditional healer captured global attention by boldly promising to neutralise the attacking threat of top English striker Harry Kane through “powerful” ancient spiritual interventions.

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The digital space exploded with witty comments from fans around the globe as the clinical forward uncharacteristically missed key goalscoring opportunities during the tough competitive match. A video shared online captured lively spectators blowing white powder in the stadium stands while chanting traditional songs to support their beloved West African national team.

Several amused European soccer enthusiasts jokingly claimed that the powerful African black magic easily overpowered any fictional spells from their popular childhood wizard characters.

The eccentric internet personality later uploaded a video online promising to lift the mysterious hex so that the European star could finally score in subsequent games.

Watch the clip below:

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Source: Briefly News