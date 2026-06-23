A desperate job seeker successfully secured employment after daringly handing his curriculum vitae directly to the President of Gabon

The determined young man seized a rare opportunity during a busy public manifestation to approach the national leader

President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema surprisingly used fluent sign language to communicate with the seemingly hearing-impaired citizen

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Pictures of Gabon president, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema. Images: Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema

Source: Facebook

A seemingly hearing-impaired job seeker recently secured immediate employment after handing his curriculum vitae directly to Gabon President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema during a public manifestation. The historic encounter was captured in a viral Instagram video shared online by media outlet Afrique Minute.

President Nguema stunned onlookers by communicating with the hopeful citizen using expressive sign language. The unconventional approach quickly transformed into a life-changing professional opportunity for the resilient job hunter.

Rising hope for unemployed citizens

The inspiring footage generated massive waves of emotional reactions across various social media platforms. Many online commentators praised the head of state for showing profound humility and inclusivity.

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Other sceptical viewers questioned the sudden interaction and alleged possible political staging by officials. However, the majority of netizens celebrated the perfect timing of the incredible breakthrough.

See the clip here.

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Source: Briefly News