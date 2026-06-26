An online content creator sparked widespread amusement by highlighting a humorous streaming coincidence involving The Polygamist

The video revealed that Nigerian filmmakers have released multiple movies sharing the same title as the hit drama series just days after its release

Viewers flooded TikTok to verify the existence of the newly discovered Nollywood projects, while sharing their amusement

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A trending social media post showcased a funny overlap in international entertainment releases. Image: @justlisairl

Source: TikTok

A young South African woman shared a lighthearted post on 25 June 2026, poking fun at a hilarious television similarity coincidence. The creator, TikTok user @justlisairl, bursts out laughing while revealing two separate Nigerian movies that share the same name as the hit series The Polygamist, which is currently trending globally.

The woman reviews the other series

One prominent Nollywood version, starring Fredrick Leonard, Serian Martins, and Peggy Ovire, dropped on YouTube on 15 June 2026. This release came just three days after the chart-topping South African version of The Polygamist premiered. The unexpected discovery quickly caught the attention of social media users who found the quick production of similar themes highly amusing.

Watch the TikTok video below:

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Many viewers admitted they rushed straight to YouTube to verify the findings for themselves after assuming the creator was joking, only to see that she was telling the truth.

User @SerialCommenter🇿🇦🇿🇦 said:

"They filmed it in 2 days 😭."

User @The Afrodiva shared:

"I went to YouTube to confirm 😂."

User @Sweetness 237🇨🇲 added:

"Since I don’t have Netflix, I will watch this one 😂."

User @Lerato Winz commented:

"What you guys don't realise is that you're giving it free publicity. The more you post it, the more people will watch out of curiosity and give it the views it would never have received had it not been publicised like this."

User @Siren Slayer💐🫶🏻🇿🇦 said:

"First it was Amapiano, now this."

User @quteminnah

"This producer is so fast."

3 Briefly News articles about The Polygamist

A coloured content creator went viral for sharing a passionate, comical character review of the series The Polygamist, mixing English with Afrikaans slang.

mixing English with Afrikaans slang. Prophet Noma Mzobe sparked a heated conversation after giving a stern warning to Christians about watching the series The Polygamist, saying it was unholy.

An American woman was excited to see actor Sdumo Mtshali's reaction to her review of The Polygamist, after a South African follower recommended it.

Source: Briefly News