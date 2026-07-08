500 More Bank Branches To Offer Smart ID Services Across South Africa

Home Affairs is expanding its Smart ID partnership with South African banks, with 500 more branches expected to offer services by the end of the year

The department has already processed more than 300,000 Smart ID applications through 252 bank branches as it works to replace old green ID books

Digital transformation plans could soon allow South Africans to access more government services through smartphones as Home Affairs pushes its modernisation drive

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The picture on the left showed minister of Home Affairs. Image: Minister Leon Schreiber

Source: Facebook

South Africans will soon have easier access to Smart ID services as Home Affairs prepares to add 500 more bank branches to its growing network. The department announced that its partnership with the banking sector has already brought Smart ID replacement services to 252 branches, with the number expected to increase to 750 by the end of the year.

The expansion forms part of Home Affairs’ wider digital transformation plan aimed at bringing government services closer to citizens instead of requiring people to visit traditional Home Affairs offices. The department, together with the Border Management Authority and Government Printing Works, has been working on its 'Home Affairs @home' programme, which focuses on using technology and partnerships to modernise public services.

Smart ID services expand beyond traditional Home Affairs offices

The partnership between Home Affairs and South Africa’s major banks initially started as a pilot project, with selected branches of Nedbank, Standard Bank, Absa Group, Investec, Discovery Bank and First National Bank offering services.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

However, the early rollout was limited, with around 30 branches participating, mostly in urban areas. The updated system has allowed banks greater access to Home Affairs systems, while freeing up departmental staff to focus on other responsibilities.

Capitec Bank has also joined the programme, increasing the number of locations where citizens can access Smart ID services. Home Affairs said the new partnership model has already processed more than 300,000 Smart ID applications within four months, showing growing demand for the service.

Access to smart ID services at banks in South Africa has expanded significantly Image: Minister Leon Schreiber

Source: Facebook

South Africa moves away from green ID books

A major focus for Home Affairs has been replacing South Africa’s old green identity documents with Smart ID cards. The department has previously highlighted that green ID books remain among the country’s most vulnerable documents when it comes to fraud. During the 2025/26 financial year, Home Affairs issued a record four million Smart ID cards, which was more than 1.3 million above its previous annual average.

Minister Leon Schreiber said the department’s banking partnership had made services faster and more accessible, pointing to paperless applications at bank branches as an example of how technology is changing the way citizens interact with government. As the rollout continues, more South Africans will be able to apply for Smart IDs without visiting traditional Home Affairs offices, with future plans also including expanding services to passport applications.

3 Other Briefly News stories about smart IDs

South Africans with green ID books can now walk into 146 bank branches and get a Smart ID in minutes without any paperwork or bookings.

Capitec has rolled out Smart ID services pushing its nationwide footprint and widening access across SA.

Some groups in society may find it harder to access the new ID system as it rolls out.

Source: Briefly News