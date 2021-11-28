“She’ll Wait Forever”: Lady Asks When It’s OK to Ask for Cash in a Relationship

An SA lady has peeps talking after asking men and women to share when they think it's the right time to ask for money in a new relationship

The comment was definitely directed at the ladies and had many gents up in arms, saying ladies should be independent

A local lady has stirred up a seriously heated debate online after asking peeps when they think it's alright for a lady to ask for money in a new relationship.

, @Thato_Pru's tweet certainly caused some mixed reactions online.

"How long should a lady wait before asking for money in a new relationship?" she wrote as a matter-of-fact.

While some peeps found the question reasonable, others just flat out disagreed with any woman asking her man for money.

One person had lots of positive reactions after simply saying that a man would give his lady cash as soon as it was available- end of story!

Check out some of the other popular reactions below:

@Heart_Less77 said:

@nondyeb75521405 ways be independent! Men are also going through difficult times, why shud it be compulsory for a man to give a women money?"

@nondyeb75521405 said:

"You shouldn’t even ask for it. A real man knows the right thing to do. If you still asking then there’s something he’s not doing right."

@Kharikhode2 said:

"That mentality of entitlement in a relationship is the foundation of root causes of GBV."

@_LeratoMabuza said:

"She doesn't have to ask he will give her when he has."

@ANomad7 said:

"Women do not understand, when a man is all into you, you will never have to ask him for anything. Remember ladies we are lovers in nature love does things without being asked. Know this if a man doesn't give you his money, you haven't fallen in the right place in his heart."

@andymasingaa said:

"Maybe this is the reason why SA women love Nigerian men haha."

Bride washes groom’s feet at wedding, internet reacts to the clip

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that different couples come up with incredible activities for their wedding occasions that can best be explained themselves at times, and for a couple theirs was feet-washing.

In a video that has sparked debate on social media, a bride despite wearing her flowing wedding dress stooped to wash her groom's feet at their wedding.

The bride carried out the act lovingly right in the full glare of all the guests that graced their occasion.

Like it was expected, a lady brought a small piece of clothing for the groom while the bride was focused on her task quietly.

In a split second, the groom burst into soft sobs and first wiped his face with the small clothing he was handed before supporting it with his other hand.

The video which was shared on Instagram by Instablog9ja stirred mixed reactions on social media.

People hilariously thought it is a way to wash his cheating desire off

@adepejuruth_cateringservice stated:

"Awwwww Congrats King Of Boys.. Oga You Must Not Cheat Ooooooooo. Or esle nah to carry stone Nack that your feet."

@zaddyeleniyan opined:

"She’s washing his feet from cheating and promiscuous activities, wise woman "

@afrikannavy_ thought:

"Not in my wedding dress what nonsense. Some things should be done in private."

@9thavenuecollections remarked:

"Cry oooo my brother because dem don wash cheating comot from your leg "

@solomon_buchi reacted:

"I’ve seen a man do this to his wife on their wedding. It’s fine, even if I won’t do it or ask my wife to."

Source: Briefly.co.za