Serina Kista has asked for help from Mzansi for her three-year-old daughter Kyleigh who suffers from a congenital heart condition

Kyleigh's last hope lies in the hands of Boston Children’s Hospital, based in the US, with a procedure that costs $295 761 (approximately R4 802 389)

A well-known publication interviewed the mother and allowed her to share the emotional journey of Kyleigh as she fights for her life

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Serina Kista, the mother of three-year-old Kyleigh Kista, has opened up to the nation with a plea for help. Her innocent child was born with an extremely complex congenital heart condition known as tetralogy of fallot with pulmonary atresia, VSD & Mapca’s.

The ruthless condition has left young Kyleigh with two collateral arteries that allow blood to circulate through her body.

The additional strain on these two arteries has placed a ticking clock on poor Kyleigh; three months was the time given to Serina after which arteries will close and her life will come to an untimely end.

This little girl's family are trying their best to raise funds for her to undergo a lifesaving procedure in the USA. Image: Sarah-Jane Kista

Source: Facebook

Through an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Serina shared her emotional journey as she struggled to find the help needed for her little girl.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

With all hope seemingly lost, Serina approached Boston Children’s Hospital in the USA who gave Kyleigh a second chance with the hope of a unique procedure. Serina with the aid of BackABuddy has reached out to the public with the hope of raising $295 761 (approximately R4 802 389).

At the time of writing this report, the family had raised over R188 000.

Read some of the comments left under Serina's post below:

Hitesh Patel said:

"Our prayers for a speedy recovery."

Nosipho Mandimo shared:

"We love you my angel."

Janita Kooverjee commented:

"Prayers for a speedy recovery."

Vasantha Munsamy wrote:

"Thoughts and prayers are with you and your baby girl..."

Shamitha Hardev added:

"Thoughts and prayers are with you and baby."

Community hero saves woman from abuse, Mzansi comes together to pay R300k hospital bills

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that a man named Warren Sharp’s community involvement has literally saved his life. After sustaining severe injuries after trying to help a woman in distress, Warren was left with a huge hospital bill he was not able to cover.

On 4 September 2021, Warren heard a woman screaming and went out to see what was going on. The woman was being attacked by a man she knew and Warren jumped in to save her. Warren was then brutally beaten by the same man.

Warren was hospitalised and left to cover the costs that this brutal attack incurred. Lucky for Warren, the people of his community jumped to assist him just like he has for them many times.

Source: Briefly.co.za