Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi and his wife, Rachel, have always served Mzansi with lovely moments as they provided a glimpse into their private life

Briefly News looks at five posts that were the highlights in 2021 as the two lovebirds, Rachel and Siya, spent time with their kids

The Cell C Sharks star is mostly treated as an icon and a true role model to many budding rugby players and we select a few moments

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi has had a fair share of fun in the year 2021 and has been a regular social media user. The Cell C Sharks player is now celebrated by many South African social media users and rugby fans.

The bulky player who was born in Gqeberha has been posting a lot more about his family on his Instagram pages. Despite leading the 2019 Rugby World Cup champions, Kolisi has also been leading his family with pride. Briefly News looks at some memorable posts the bearded shared with his followers.

Briefly News looks at five memorable posts from Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi. Image: @SiyaKolisi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Briefly News looks at Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi’s favourite family moments

From a range of snaps, the experienced player has uploaded snaps with his beautiful family as they enjoyed time at the Phinda Private Game Reserve in Zululand. He can be seen having the time of his life with his wife, Rachel Kolisi, and their two children, Nicholas and Keziah.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

In another post, the two lovebirds created funny moments with his wife, Rachel, they captured themselves showing some funny faces as she joked with his lovely wife. The images went viral as usual and the guy showed a lighter side of himself.

Checking their third snap, the two inspiring celebrities are spotted displaying their affection as they had a strange year. They took social distancing to a whole new level when the Springbok captain moved to KwaZulu-Natal. This came as Siya contracted Covid-19 and had to self-isolate as did the rest of the family.

Briefly News readers are always attracted to the couple and the fourth post shows the two stealing South Africa's hearts after the stunning picture they just posted on Instagram. The lovebirds, who are usually looking super cosy on the socials, decided to get a little dressed up and the posts tell more about their status.

In the final post that completes the five moments the Kolisis gave Mzansi is when the businesswoman, Rachel Kolisi, treated her followers to a few stunning snaps of her family's island getaway.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi Shares beautiful snap with family, gives them his shirts

Checking a recent story, Briefly News posted that in the wake of their loss to England over the past weekend, Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi has delivered his famous number six shirts to some of his family members.

The Gqeberha-born star failed to lead the current world champions to a victory over the English side. South Africans succumbed to a 26-27 scoreline but the result didn’t dampen Kolisi’s spirits as he managed to make his family members happy.

In a viral social media post, Kolisi can be seen with one woman and two men who are holding his shirts. The caption shows that the family was in England and he says the people in his picture are his role models, mentors and parents.

Looking at the post, rugby stars such Tendai Mtawarira are also attracted to the post and Briefly News selects the reactions from the beautiful snap.

Source: Briefly.co.za