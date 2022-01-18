Duke and Duchess of Sussex have commemorated Martin Luther King Jr Day by giving out free meals to volunteers and workers at the The King Centre in Atlanta USA.

Twitter users and Royal commentators praised the duo dubbing them “The People’s Royals!”

The King Centre took to their official Twitter account to thank the pair for helping black-owned business owners get a seat at the table

Source: Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been applauded for handing out free meals to volunteers and staff working at The King Centre in Atlanta in the USA on Monday January 17 in commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr Day.

@TheKingCenter’s official Twitter page posted this message highlighting the philanthropic efforts of Megan and Harry.

It read:

“Thank you, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for providing local Black-owned food trucks for our #MLKDay service project volunteers. Your care matters so much to those here to register and educate voters and collect items for our homeless neighbours.”

Scores of tweeps reacted similarly and lauded the Royal couple.

@ladyrocksavage reacted:

“The menu looks divine I need to find these when I'm next feeling that travel bug. Amazing gesture by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

@DrFarmer777 said:

“This is wonderful. A prince standing for a king.”

@RamonaGrigg said:

“Say what you will about Harry and Meghan, but not around me. No skin in the game, but from everything I've seen, they're good people.”

@moniqueblognet said:

“The People’s Royals!”#SussexSpartanMegHiveFlag of United Kingdom

@KajolMomento said:

“Harry and Meghan talk & walk the walk. Bravo!!!!”

@FashionMaven88 said:

“I love how committed to true service #HarryandMeghan contrast with performative theatre we’ve seen elsewhere. They mark everything with service - from MLK Day to Meghan or Harry’s birthdays they always centre around giving back to the community and advancing racial equity.”

@ThisIsKimberrr added:

“Actions speak louder than words.”

@john_baison reacted:

“#HarryandMeghan leading the way. Thank you for supporting Black-owned business. #MeghanMarkle #PrinceHarry.”

Source: Briefly News