A father posted a video on Twitter of his five-month-old baby patting him back after he pats the baby to get him to burp

Tweeps swoon over how cute the video is with some men hilariously claiming that their imaginary reproductive systems were moved

Others were spurred into sharing stories of the amazing babies in their lives, claiming that babies these days are created differently

Social media was treated to a cute video of a father patting his baby's back to get him to burp, only for the baby to pat him right back. Tweets were quick to point out how unusual this is.

The thoughtful baby, who seems to think that his father needs to burp too, tries with all his might to pat him on the back, just like his dad had done to him, a fact that brought some to the realisation that babies have evolved and are not like the babies we have been in contact with over the years.

A cute baby pats his father's back to mimic him when he tries to get his son to burp. Image: @drdoingtoomuch/Twitter, Getty Images

Source: Twitter

"I gotchu like you got me": Amazing baby inspire creative comments

Many who watched the adorable baby pat his father in the video even came up with funny captions for what must have been going on in the baby's head.

Here are some of the hilarious comments that were posted:

@ChefRykard suggested that the baby is divinely favoured by saying:

"Awwwwww babies are God’s favorite."

Gushing over the infant, @AnnaPique said:

"That's so friggin' cute. Love his jammies too!"

Source: Briefly News