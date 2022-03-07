An adoring mother posted pics of her sassy daughter on Twitter as she swooned over the tot's grown-up demeanour at age five

In the pics, the little diva, dressed to the nines with a handbag to match, was in the process of alighting from a car while putting a serious expression on her face

Peeps couldn't agree more on how adorable the little girl is as some called for the car manufacturer to take notice

Doctor and mother of four girls, Philile, took to Twitter to post pics of her five-year-old daughter's maturity. The pics positively riled up Tweeps, who swooned over the little girl.

Philile simply captioned the beautiful pics:

"5 years going on 50!‍"

The doting mother's caption captured the imagination of peeps as they showered the post with adoration.

The gorgeous Philile posted images of her 5-year-old daughter and claimed she's going on 50 in spirit. Image: @DrMom_Cooks/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Twitter was just as convinced as Philile was of the little girl's maturity and grace but were also floored at the 50-year-old comparison that she made.

Fancying a union between the beautiful little girl and his nephew, @charm_larry said:

"My nephew is only 3 but we can start talking amalobola..... I forgot to get an autograph from her this morning not from you... chill."

@Lerato_TTT yearned for an endorsement from a popular car manufacturer as the toddler seemed to be in a car of the same brand:

@ThembiCoka jokingly disapproved of the comparison that Philile made by saying:

"Please tell her 50-year-olds don't carry such beautiful handbag, she must bring it to me please. Hope she enjoyed her day."

Making a hilarious observation, @GosiameMalepe exclaimed:

Source: Briefly News