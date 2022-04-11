A guy shared about his friend's achievements and lamented on when he too would achieve the same on his Twitter post

Tweeps were amazed at the young man's achievement and asked how he did it while others encouraged him to work hard

Some peeps warned against envy and advised the man not to be discouraged but focus on his journey

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Shonny_SA shared a celebratory post about his friend who had achieved more than what many had done at his age on Twitter. In his post, Shonny stated that his 27-year-old friend had his own car and was a homeowner.

Shonny posted a pic of his friend posed in front of his BMW with his house in the background. He further captioned the pic:

"God, when will it be me?"

Shonny applauded his friend for becoming a homeowner and having a car at the age of 27 years old. Image: @Shonny_SA/Twitter, Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Peeps on Twitter gave Shonny mixed reactions. Some empathised with him and offered words of encouragement while others cautioned him against envy. There were those who didn't take Shonny's post seriously and cracked jokes.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@Lolly20110057 said:

"Maybe it’s not meant for you or it will happen in your 50s, don’t compare your life to his... focus on yours."

@mykhails joked:

@ForbesSindane said:

"Do not envy someone else's success, focus on your own lane, it's possible that in God's book your highest form of wheels is bicycle! Accept that, just appreciate life man."

@YakhoIndoda said:

@carlosgrey_ said:

"That’s not how it works though seems like it’s a competition or some envy vibes going on there."

“You always leave me so speechless”: Brilliant architect wows Mzansi with his modern farmhouse

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a talented young man, Xeki Hlongwane, has taken to social media to flex his skills as an up-and-coming architect. He designed a spacious double-storey home that exudes clean and modern lines for those who appreciate a contemporary look and feel.

It is even complete with exceptional outdoor features including a boma and play area. Hlongwane posted images on social media and his followers are simply loving his work and attention to detail.

He has quite a big following on Twitter with over 25k followers. So when he shared his latest project, the post blew up and garnered close to 5 000 likes and over 400 retweets.

Source: Briefly News