A woman has come under fire after deciding to propose to her man the day before her sister got married

Taking to Reddit, the freshly engaged hun explained that she and her bae were about to celebrate their fifth dating anniversary and she wanted to make the day extra special by asking him to marry her

Netizens had mixed reactions, with some saying that the woman was selfish and others arguing that her sis had no reason to be angry with her

One woman got some serious backlash after she proposed to her man just one day before her sister's wedding.

The hun explained that she and her bae were about to celebrate a very special anniversary and she wanted to commemorate the day by asking for his hand in marriage, Women24 reported.

She posted on Reddit:

“My five-year anniversary was on the 21st, a day before my sister's wedding. I decided to propose on the day of the anniversary to make it even more memorable,” she said.

The woman added that after their impromptu engagement, she shared the happy news of her upcoming wedding in a family chat group, which was made up of only six people, including her sister.

“Everyone congratulated us heartily, including my sister,” she adds.

Her sis changed up on her

Despite initially wishing her well, in a private message, her sister expressed that she wasn’t very happy about the news overshadowing her big day.

“My sister said that I should have at least waited till after her wedding to announce the news,” she said.

The woman, who was a bridesmaid at the wedding, said that her sis treated her offhandedly on the day, especially when the small group of people who knew about her exciting news started wishing her well.

Some Reddit users felt that the woman’s timing sucked and that she should have waited until after her sister’s nuptials to announce her lovely news.

Feroc said:

“Of course proposing on your 5yr anniversary is fine and a good date. Announcing it a day before the marriage makes you the ass. You could have easily waited 2 more days with the announcement.”

nottheonlyone007 added:

“A lot of very self-absorbed people who are thirsty to be the centre of attention, apparently. It's actually disappointing to see.”

But some netizens felt that the bride overreacted and should have been excited that her sis found happiness.

Disdain690 commented:

“Imagine thinking someone announcing a happy event is a mean thing to do. People are nonsensical when it comes to weddings.”

duffman13jws added:

“It was on a family group chat, not like she did it at the wedding. If their parents can't be happy for both kids at the same time, there are bigger family problems here.”

