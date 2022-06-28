The Kasi Economy Facebook page shared a post about a couple who work together at their food outlet

The image shows the pair in their kitchen space along with some of the scrumptious dishes they have on offer

The post inspired many Mzansi netizens who showed the young hustlers a lot of love through positive comments

Mzansi netizens were moved by a social media post about a young couple who are working together to make a better life for themselves and their food vendor business a success.

Not everyone has the ability to work with their significant other and go onto to flourish together, however, this couple seems to know how to make it work and are reaping the rewards of their hard work.

A local couple is working together to win at this life thing by tackling entrepreneurship as a unit. Image: Kasi Economy/Facebook

An image of the hardworking duo was shared on Facebook by Kasi Economy and shows them in the kitchen space along with some of the scrumptious dishes they have prepared for the customers.

The Facebook post was captioned:

“This couple is hustling together. May their business succeed.”

South African online users were inspired by the pair and took to the comments to show them love and wish them success in their business endeavour.

Andile Gumede wrote:

“Township economy is a way to go. Let us support them.”

Phineas Mutinhiri replied:

“Working together.”

Belinda Pillay commented”

“God sees honesty... and both of you are trying, Amen, it will work out.”

Su Nkoana shared:

“May God enlarge your territory, in everything they do let them put God first. Guys pray.”

Thupi Wa Batho Radebe wrote:

“Unity in a relationship is platinum.”

Gogo Mahlasela reacted:

“Umsebenzi omuhle bantwanabami, God bless you with your business, I'm proud of you.”

