A beautiful young lady was left astonished by her recent birthday gift from her parents

The damsel took to social media to openly thank and acknowledge her parents' effort while cherishing the gifts

Warm comments flashed through on the lady's Twitter page, commenting about her parents' commendable deeds

A July baby was left speechless when her parents surprised her with a new car as a birthday present. Image: @VoguesByRue

Source: Twitter

A young lady received warm reactions congratulating her on an amazing birthday gift from her parents. The media was moved by her parents' deeds as they commented about how great it is when parents play their role in supporting their children and creating a lucrative future for them.

This comes after the lady twitted about how thankful she is to her parents as they went all-out in ensuring that their birthday gift was not only about spoiling her for that day but also creating a sustainable and debt-free future for her.

They did this by buying her a car and paying her car insurance for the year, and it also seems the lady will soon be receiving her personalised numberplate. Sweet comments followed shortly after she posted on Twitter about her big surprise.

"Being able to do this for your kids must be a beautiful feeling... happy birthday," one person said on Twitter.

The beauty is seen wearing the biggest smile as she poses next to her black Audi with a red ribbon and birthday balloons on it. The damsel was left humbled and thankful. She tweeted:

"I'm so overwhelmed honestly!! May God truly bless them in everything. My heart is so full."

The majority of the reaction tweets were about how many are working hard today to be able to bless their kids with things that will make their lives a bit easy to navigate.

Source: Briefly News