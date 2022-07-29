Mzansi Amused by Lady Promising to Keep Relationship Low-key but Shows Off Bae Anyway
- A smart woman, Tshego, had the internet cracking up when she pulled a cunning stunt on her boyfriend
- Tshego's partner asked that they not go public with their relationship, and her reaction had netizens in stitches
- Twitter users were thoroughly impressed by the young lady making sure that her partner was not playing her
New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!
A lady is making sure that her main will stay faithful in their relationship. Tshego took her partner's request to keep their relationship private in stride, but in an unexpected way.
Netizens applauded Tshego for playing her cards when she publicly shared the agreement between herself and her boyfriend. Tshego's risky move had many amused.
Woman impresses Mzansi with smart move in relationship
In a Twitter post shared by @Real_Stevemalt, Tshego is getting showered with compliments because she protected her relationship in a creative way. The post shows a screenshot of a conversation between the young lady and her partner when she agreed that they keep their relationship "low-key".
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Tshegos's partner agreed to the request, and she announced the news on her public WhatsApp story. Mzansi always welcomes relationship drama, and many thought Tshego made a hilarious move.
@Bright___Spark commented:
"She understood the assignment "
@Owishemwe commented:
"We are cleaning the streets one man at a time "
@yinlinggg commented:
"If a boy told me we need to keep it low-key i’d do this "
@HitesBonnie commented:
" Man must have sweated."
“Dangerous species”: Sly woman gives man her digits behind bae's back at groove
Briefly News previously reported on Popular social media influencer Kulani (@kulanicool) shared another one of his hilarious videos, and his online followers have been laughing in disbelief.
In the video posted on Twitter, a woman can be seen chilling with her bae at groove while she signals her cellphone digits to another man behind her bae’s back.
Former 'Real Goboza' presenter Sinazo Yolwa & her girlfriend call it quits, SA sympathises with her: "Love & light"
She dances while hand signalling the numbers on the sly and the gent wastes no time taking the number down on his phone.
New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News