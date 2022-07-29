A smart woman, Tshego, had the internet cracking up when she pulled a cunning stunt on her boyfriend

Tshego's partner asked that they not go public with their relationship, and her reaction had netizens in stitches

Twitter users were thoroughly impressed by the young lady making sure that her partner was not playing her

A lady is making sure that her main will stay faithful in their relationship. Tshego took her partner's request to keep their relationship private in stride, but in an unexpected way.

A woman's plan got Mzansi's approval after giving her partner a private relationship with a twist. Image and Getty Images/Cecilie_Arcurs/Marilyn Nieves

Source: Getty Images

Netizens applauded Tshego for playing her cards when she publicly shared the agreement between herself and her boyfriend. Tshego's risky move had many amused.

Woman impresses Mzansi with smart move in relationship

In a Twitter post shared by , Tshego is getting showered with compliments because she protected her relationship in a creative way. The post shows a screenshot of a conversation between the young lady and her partner when she agreed that they keep their relationship "low-key".

Tshegos's partner agreed to the request, and she announced the news on her public WhatsApp story. Mzansi always welcomes relationship drama, and many thought Tshego made a hilarious move.

@Bright___Spark commented:

"She understood the assignment "

@Owishemwe commented:

"We are cleaning the streets one man at a time "

@yinlinggg commented:

"If a boy told me we need to keep it low-key i’d do this "

@HitesBonnie commented:

" Man must have sweated."

