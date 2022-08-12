A young boy was recorded telling his mother a story from one of his games and it won the hearts of Mzansi

Twitter user @BossMatriach cannot believe how grown her boy is and had to share the moment with the world

Mzansi peeps cannot get enough of the boy’s energy and undeniable confidence, he is a whole entire vibe

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ah, children bring a joy to life that nothing else can. One momma recorded her boy telling her a story of how he bought a Range Rover in one of his games and the people of Mzansi cannot get enough of it.

Twitter user @BossMatriach shared an adorable clip of her boy telling a story. Image: Twitter / @BossMatriach

Source: Twitter

Children nowadays are smart beyond their years. Hearing this kid talk about cars, cash deals and honeys was enough to have any parent lock their kid up and put on cartoons, lol. They grow too fast!

Twitter user @BossMatriach shared a clip of her son telling the cutest story as if he was a grown man with mad cash and a bunch of ladies chasing him.

Our main man claims he bought a Range Rover for R98k and it had the ladies flocking but he chose his friends over the babes. The best part of the clip is when she tells him that he’s cute and he agrees. Gosh, this boy is too much!

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Umuntu waze wayizala ke inkinsela… … lapho its week 1 of 4 yama school holidays.. ….”

The people of Mzansi cannot get enough of the boy’s story

The way he told his story had people hooked. Not only is he totally adorable, lil guy can tell a story hella well. People just love his confidence, transparency and vibe.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@Kerotse_K said:

“Bros before girls I hear him clearly.”

@DoctorBonganiK1 said:

“I swear I’m not even half well-spoken as he is and I’m an English teacher ngalowo mzuzu, a proper school is very important, my daughter is in preschool but already articulate.”

@zanele13119512 said:

“It's your,"Aybo" for me uvele wabona ukuthi inkulu indaba ezayo.”

@mizzzidc said:

@Makhumuzi said:

Wow: Viral video of little boy’s adorable dance moves has Mzansi impressed

In related news, Briefly News reported that an upbeat little boy has amazed South Africans with his skill on the dance floor. Known affectionately as 'Bubblegum' the impressive performer has social media users in absolute awe.

Heading online, @younghopeLiberation first shared the lively clip.

"Bubblegum (has) moves," they captioned the hot dance video.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News