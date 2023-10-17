A viral TikTok video shows Identical twin brothers performing an amusing dance on stage in South Africa

The twins were dressed in an old-fashioned manner, and their dance moves were quite odd

Many netizens couldn't help but poke fun at the twins' performance, with some saying that their dance was romantic in the past

A video of twin adult twin men dancing on stage had South African netizens baffled and amused.

A set of adult twin brothers showed off their dance moves on stage. Image: @user77927377534772/TikTok

Adult twin brothers show off their dance moves

The funny footage posted on TikTok by Goodman S Nkosi (@user77927377534772) on TikTok, shows the identical brothers dancing in sync, dressed in an old-fashioned manner with fedora hats, knit jerseys, leather jackets, formal pants and shoes.

Their odd dance moves are pretty amusing as they move around on stage and even bump heads.

Watch the funny performance below:

SA amused by the twins' stage dance show

Twins often have a deep understanding of each other's thoughts and feelings. This is because they have shared so many experiences and have a unique perspective on each other's lives.

Many netizens couldn't help but poke fun at the twins' performance as they responded with jokes and witty comments.

Thando Mdluli replied:

"Twins? Bebadala kanje ."

uNolwazi said:

"Into yamawele iyothiwani nkosi yami."

Blessing Radebe86 wrote:

"Me and bro during an Arts and Culture practical for marks.:

msibiphakedi commented:

"There was a time in life this was romantic ."

sibzE reacted:

"Ama twins amadala kanje?"

Tyrello replied:

"Bheki Cele?"

Asande♥️ said:

"Bese benqubuzana."

