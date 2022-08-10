A loved-up wife appreciates her husband's family leadership ways and sent him a sweet message on Instagram

Melody Magagula's followers were inspired by Mzwandile's way of treasuring precious moments with his spouse and daughter

@mrsmelodymaggs was proud of her charming husband, who continues to tick all the right boxes through his simple family values

If you know anything about Mrs Magagula, you would know that she often posts praise for her husband on her Instagram account. Her latest post is no different.

Melody Magagula appreciated her husband for his family leadership skills. Image: mrsmelodymaggs/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Many can only wish to find the kind of love that the couple displays on social media.

In most of her posts, Melody praises her husband, Mzwandile, for his consistency and dedication to their family.

@mrsmelodymaggs shared another picture of her lovely family and left a sweet message to her followers explaining her reasons for the appreciation post this time.

In the post, Melody said:

"I know sometimes we sound like we are exaggerating when we keep thanking God for one and the same thing, over and over again. But hey, I will never stop thanking God for this man right here.

"My husband is such a great man after God’s heart, and on top of that, he’s an incredible Dad who seeks God’s counsel in how to lead our family. He is so in love with our daughter, it always melts my little heart."

The super appreciative wifey went on to let her followers know what provoked the post and told her inspirational reasons. She said that after their cute daughter Zia woke up, they had been singing, and her husband paused and asked that they all pray together.

In adoration of the precious moment, Melody wrote:

"That’s huge for little old me who didn’t grow up with a Dad to cover me."

And then dedicated a special thanks to her hubby, saying:

"Babe, you’ve done a great job as a dad. I’m so grateful to get to parent with you."

The heart-warming post got several likes and some beautiful replies. Take a look at some of the comments below:

@nonto_farrell said:

"Oh, I love it! Makes me really smile reading such! Show this world that Godly marriage is beautiful! Don’t stop sharing! The world needs to see this! I love you guys❤️"

@sithole_nkosie wrote:

"It’s the example you guys are setting to us for me❤️"

@ma_shengeomuhle reacted:

"Nibahle (You are beautiful). And may your young family be protected under God's wing ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

