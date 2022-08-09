It’s Women’s Day in South Africa! This is the time to celebrate the brave ladies, both living and passed, who played a role in our country’s legacy

Women are brave, warm, intelligent, and strong individuals who can overcome mountains and come out fiercer on the other side

In honour of this day, Briefly News looks back at some of the stories we’ve written about single moms who overcame the odds to slay as entrepreneurs

Women’s Day in South Africa is significant for many historical reasons. On this day in 1956, brave ladies in our country fiercely marched to the Union Buildings to protest against the unjust apartheid regime that wanted to further limit the movement of black women.

Four brave single moms in SA have overcome several challenges to slay as entrepreneurs. Image: Nandi Hlungwani/Supplied, Ntobeko Mafu/Supplied, Zibu MaSotobe/LinkedIn and Nonceba Ndube/Supplied.

In honour of Women’s Day, Briefly News reflects on some of the amazing stories we’re written about single moms who overcame diverse odds to slay as entrepreneurs.

Some of these ladies overcame gender-based violence (GBV), others poverty, and some juggled unplanned pregnancy with new jobs alone in unfamiliar cities. We salute all these women and others like them who are perseverant in their fight for success.

1. Single mom of 1 from Limpopo manufactures washing powder, proudly slays as entrepreneur & graphic designer

Nandi Hlungwani is a true example of female excellence and proof that one does not need a university degree to be successful.

The 25-year-old started a washing powder manufacturing company after saving her small internship stipend of R4 500 for months.

Nandi Hlungwani started her own company called Nad Wash, which manufactures washing powder. Image: Nandi Hlungwani/Supplied.

The lovely young lady is also a mom of one little boy and has to juggle her business with her job as a digital communications intern and her side-hustle as a graphic designer. How inspiring!

2. Triple threat: Supermom overcomes GBV background to start farming biz, write novel, and graduate, all before 22

Doting mother-of-one, Ntobeko Mafu is proving that her background won’t define her, and is growing a poultry farming business, has graduated, and wrote her first book, all by the age of 21.

Ntobeko Mafu, owner of Madame Clucks A Lot poultry business. Image: Ntobeko Mafu/Supplied.

The young lady didn’t have an easy upbringing and grew up in homes where she was exposed to poverty and GBV. But despite her traumatic childhood, the farming entrepreneur is determined to make something of her life.

3. From sleeping on floors to living the ‘soft life’: Inspiring businesswoman opens up about journey to success

An inspiring Mzansi businesswoman has taken to social media to speak about her long journey to success and struggling with poverty at the beginning of her career.

Zibu MaSotobe went from sleeping on the floor to owning her own company. Image: Zibu MaSotobe/LinkedIn and Zibu Masotobe Sibiya/Facebook.

Zibu MaSotobe, who is the founder and CEO of the Zoluhle Group, said that when she started her career, she slept on the floor for six months while pregnant in a new city.

The inspiring mom is now flexing with a soft life and wants to encourage other young women to never give up.

4. Cape Town single mom conquers construction industry despite tough upbringing: “My mother was my inspiration”

A mother-of-one from Cape Town has overcome a struggled childhood and now owns her own company in the construction industry.

Nonceba Ndube is killing it in the construction industry and as a mom to her son, Chumani Lonwabo Ndube. Image: Nonceba Ndube/Supplied.

Nonceba Ndube was raised by a single mom who worked two jobs, with the family at one point all living in a one-room in the Gugulethu township.

The civil engineer maintains that although the family did not have much money, the love in their home and the strength of her mother inspired her to reach for the stars.

Mompreneur opens up about struggles of being working mom to four kids, says she’s putting her trust in God

In a related story by Briefly News, a businesswoman has taken to social media to open up about being a mom to four kids while working.

The mompreneur shared her struggles about raising a premature newborn baby boy and three other kiddies while working full-time and recovering from a C-section. The lady explained that she is now putting her trust in God because giving up with four children is not an option.

