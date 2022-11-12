Social media users were left reaching for a box of tissue after watching an adorable video of a young girl and her brother dancing

The girl, who looked like a real-life princess in her green ball gown, melted hearts when she chose her wheelchair-bound brother as her partner

She wheeled him to the dance floor and gave spectators a sweet performance that made them trend

A video of two adorable siblings has left social media users overcome with emotion. The sweet clip shows a clever little girl picking her handicapped brother as her dancing partner at the school dance.

A little girl in green princess dress dances with her brother in an adorable viral video. Image: @Sammie

Source: Facebook

The now-viral clip shows girls dressed in green princess ball gowns lining up on one side and boys looking smart in black and white tuxes on one side.

The girls are then told to go and choose their partners, and the little girl goes straight to her brother, who allegedly suffers from cerebral palsy. She lovingly wheeled him to the dance floor and starts performing the dance routines.

Reacting to the heartwarming video shared on Facebook by a user named Sammie, netizens said the clip was one of the sweetest ever. Many lauded the sister for looking out for her brother.

@Evelyn Howard wrote:

"So heartfelt and beautiful she loves her brother so much God bless this family."

@Tina Ingalls noted:

"She is the sweetest little girl with a big heart for her darling brother that was a special night for them both to hold in their ♥️ Hearts."

@Elizabeth Reierson said:

"She’s absolutely a great sister, and she dances with grace and her brother seems to love it, her parents have a right to be proud of their loving children...GOD BLESS..."

@Maria V Sandoval noted:

"Beautiful brought tears of joy just seeing this beautiful girl showing how much she loves her little brother. Parents must be so proud of them."

@Christine Gaetano added:

"I can't even express the heartwarming moment of this video. This little girl just made her brother so happy. A very emotional gesture. Bless them both."

