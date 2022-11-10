A beautiful lady who has no arms has stirred social media reactions with a sweet dance she displayed on TikTok

The woman, whose profile is called Kashmiere Dior, posted the dance video where she jived happily and entertained her followers

What stunned dance lovers was how good she was on the dance floor and the fact that she did not allow her physical state to make her sad

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Lovers of dance have fallen in love with a lady who has no arms but knows how to move.

The beautiful dance video shared on TikTok, which has since gone viral, was posted on the platform by a lady known as Kashmiere Dior.

Kashmiere Dior's performance on the dance floor left many stunned. Image: @itskashmiere1/TikTok.

Source: UGC

Kashmiere stated in one of her videos that her happiness comes from the inside and refuses to allow her physical condition to stop her joy.

The woman's resolve to be happy and dance beautifully has endeared her in the hearts of many TikTok users who came across the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Kashmiere danced in a neatly arranged room. Her happiness had many people in awe.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users to lady's dance moves

Many of her followers and other TikTok users took to the comment section to shower her with praise and admiration:

@Manuel said:

"Gorgeous goddess. Love!"

@binosaunders820 commented:

"Blessings to you, queen. You are strong. Keep pushing."

@himmethem loved her hair:

"Your hair is cute."

@Korleyki reacted:

"You are amazing, girl."

@OTunba wrote:

"So beautiful."

@MOHAMED BARRIE is in awe:

"Natural beauty."

@Quinn Lawrence872 is wowed:

"You are an inspiration."

@Jeffery Woozencroft loves her look:

"You're so beautiful, wow."

@King crazier left a sweet message:

"Wow, you are very pretty."

@Sasuke and naruto shared their thoughts:

"I like the way you let nothing stop you. Keep smiling."

Lady with nice shape takes over dance floor at wedding

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a pretty lady took over the dance floor at a wedding reception.

The girl was so beautiful that her great curves made her stand out on the dance floor. The way she moved her waist had people in awe.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng