A man on Twitter shared his graduation pictures with his followers was an image of pure happiness

He said that he was awarded a Master’s degree for his dissertation in Gqom and that sparked many people's interest

Tweeps congratulated the proud guy and most of them begged the graduand for the link to his paper

A man celebrates obtaining his Masters in Music. Image: @Ngasii

A Mzansi man celebrated completing his studies and stunned tweeps with the field of his study. The beaming gent, with the Twitter, handle @Ngasii_ shared that he was conferred with a Master's degree in Music and his dissertation topic was Gqom.

Social media users were fascinated by his research topic, which focussed on the popular music genre that originates from KwaZulu-Natal.

They collectively asked him to share his dissertation, which delved into a subject that has rarely been studied in academia.

As he replied with gratitude to hundreds of congratulatory messages, he also told his followers that he would share the sought-after paper soon.

@NthatiMabena said:

"Congratulations, need to read that paper, please."

@Kwanele_Cira asked:

"Interesting, please send me your dissertation if possible. Congratulations!"

@AyandaBeing posted:

"Congratulations. Would absolutely love to read your dissertation. Please share when it's available, bandla. "

@Ovie_Makubalo mentioned:

"Congratulations, my friend. I’ll be on the queue as well, can’t wait to read it."

@ThisIsAyabulela stated:

"Congratulations. Definitely reading this when it becomes available."

@EuphoriaHeart_ said:

"Congratulations, and may the future be kind to you."

@Seko_iBhele wrote:

"Dankie! I wonder utheni, I'm a Gqom DJ 126 bpm."

@EdibleBloke shared:

"Well done to you, sir. I'm motivated to soldier on now, got a proposal that's due."

