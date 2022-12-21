A video of two kids trying to console each other in the sweetest way has people tearful

A boy who started crying refused the help of a little girl who tried to calm him down; an act that broke her emotionally

Seeing that the little one was hurt by his action, the weeping boy stopped crying and hugged the girl

A mother has shared a very emotional video of her son being consoled by a little girl as she cried and tried pushing her away.

In the clip, a kid threw tantrums and kept crying his eyes out. To calm him, the sweet girl offered a hug, and he pushed her away, shouting, 'no'. She tried again to kiss him, and he declined.

People said that the babies are lovely. Image: @boymom2u2/TikTok.

Source: UGC

Lovely kiddies share an emotional moment

Pained that her effort was futile, she faced the boy and joined him in crying. Touched by her outburst of emotions, the crying toddler stopped his tantrums and hugged her.

Sharing the video, the mother, whose name is @boymom2u2 on TikTok, said:

"If only everyone could problem-solve as well as these babies. Wait for the hug."

Watch the video below:

The video warmed many hearts. Here are some of the top reactions:

Mohamed said:

"So you always have that solution in your house?"

banjo joked:

"The other boy is busy minding his business."

Tawker Lee remarked:

"Potential good man and woman. They knew what they had to do."

praise chelsea wrote:

"This is exactly how my best friend and I are when we have issues."

TUTGODD noted:

"Me watching it twice because the girl was cute."

Daughters dance in front of their father

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a video showed the moment two beautiful daughters employed dance moves as a strategy to get money from their dad.

In a video shared by one of the children, @rarediamond038, they both filed into their balcony as they anticipated their father coming out.

When the man saw them, he could not stop laughing at their mischief as he dipped his hand into his pocket and gave them enough money to do their hair.

Source: Legit.ng